CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Why Are Young Black Americans Becoming Less Heart-Healthy?

US News and World Report
 4 days ago

TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Young, Black Americans are experiencing significant spikes in obesity, type 2 diabetes and smoking, all risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Between 2007 and 2017 – before the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns it has created – hospitalized Black Americans aged...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AHA News

How doctors can help their patients make heart-healthy lifestyle changes

Lifestyle change is a powerful, proven way for a person to prevent heart disease. But to make healthy changes stick, people often need a little help. Primary care doctors could offer crucial assistance in connecting patients with counseling that's been shown to make a difference. But because of time constraints or other barriers, those doctors often don't.
LIFESTYLE
heart.org

Young, Black adults had a higher risk of heart disease, worse hospital outcomes

Between 2007 and 2017, the rates of cardiovascular disease risk factors increased substantially among hospitalized young, Black adults in the U.S. Additionally, during this time, young, Black adults had higher rates of health complications and poor hospital outcomes. The most prominent spikes in risk factors for 2017 compared to 2007...
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

American Heart Association

Web site: https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/california/greater-bay-area. Executive officer: Laura Steinfeldt, SVP/Executive Director, Greater Bay Area Division. Organization's mission statement: Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life. As champions for health equity, by 2024, the American Heart Association will advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to health care access and quality. We are a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Atlanta, TX
Beaumont, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Beaumont, TX
Society
City
Beaumont, TX
Healthline

Suicide Rate Drops Overall But Not for Black Americans, Young People

New figures show that the overall suicide rate in the United States declined during the COVID-19 pandemic last year but increased for young adults and People of Color. Experts say that the pandemic added to the stresses of job insecurity, food shortages, and bullying already felt by People of Color and young adults.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

American Heart Association updates heart-healthy dietary guidelines

the American Heart Association (AHA) has updated its nutritional recommendations for 2021. The wide-ranging recommendations aim to provide guidance regardless of what we eat or who we are. The paper emphasizes the importance of healthy eating throughout one’s life. The AHA’s “2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health” has...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Americans#Heart Failure#Heart Health#Healthday News
uams.edu

Healthy Habits – Sean Young, PhD

Sean Young, Ph.D. (Assistant Professor) I usually start everyday walking around our neighborhood with each of my children, one at a time. It’s a short walk (about 0.3 miles or so), but it helps us all start the day being physically active, and it gives me a chance to talk with my children one-on-one to see how they’re doing, and answer their endless questions about the world around us. If for some reason I sleep in and forget to start the process of waking my children for our morning walks, one of them will come to my room and wake me up for the walk. None of us are exactly ready for a marathon, but the persistent efforts do pay off, and the side benefits from the fun and sometimes meaningful conversations have been wonderful. It has become a simple, healthy habit.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MedicalXpress

Healthy eating linked to better heart structure and function among Latino adults

Latino adults who followed a healthy dietary plan had healthier hearts in terms of structure and function, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, November 13 through Monday, November 15, 2021, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care professionals worldwide.
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Stroke
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
LiveScience

Baby born at 21 weeks survives, breaks world record

A baby born at 21 weeks gestation in Alabama last year is the most premature baby in the world to survive, according to Guinness World Records. Curtis Means and his twin sister, C'Asya Means, were born on July 5, 2020, at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) hospital. The twins, who were only 21 weeks and 1 day gestational age at birth, had a less than 1% chance of survival, according to UAB. They were about 19 weeks, or 132 days, premature, according to Guinness World Records.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FIRST For Women

Sipping This Tasty Fruit Juice Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy