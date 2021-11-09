Why Are Young Black Americans Becoming Less Heart-Healthy?

Sean Young, Ph.D. (Assistant Professor) I usually start everyday walking around our neighborhood with each of my children, one at a time. It’s a short walk (about 0.3 miles or so), but it helps us all start the day being physically active, and it gives me a chance to talk with my children one-on-one to see how they’re doing, and answer their endless questions about the world around us. If for some reason I sleep in and forget to start the process of waking my children for our morning walks, one of them will come to my room and wake me up for the walk. None of us are exactly ready for a marathon, but the persistent efforts do pay off, and the side benefits from the fun and sometimes meaningful conversations have been wonderful. It has become a simple, healthy habit.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO