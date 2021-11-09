Steele Weighs In on Ethics of Charging and Collecting Fees

A client’s bungled business acquisition has prompted a New Jersey legal malpractice suit against Garson, Segal, Steinmetz, Fladgate and managing partner Robert Garson. The New York firm was retained to represent The SCE Group, a Fort Lee, New Jersey, cybersecurity consultant in its acquisition of Cyber Reliance Advisors of Warren, New Jersey. But a series of missteps by Garson Segal made the acquisition more costly and complicated, according to the suit. Among those is the decision by Garson to farm out drafting of the sales contract to his brother, Yoni Garson, an attorney in Sydney, Australia.

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO