Steele Weighs In on Ethics of Charging and Collecting Fees

The Department of Justice sued Uber Wednesday, alleging the company charged wait-time fees to customers with physical disabilities. The lawsuit alleges the ride-hailing company violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination by private transportation companies. Uber said in an emailed statement it disagrees its policies...
Attorneys at Dennis, Corry, Smith & Dixon on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against trucking company Schneider National and Old Republic Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Saxton Firm PC on behalf of Blythenia Weatherspoon. The case is 1:21-cv-04558, Weatherspoon v. Empie et al.
A client’s bungled business acquisition has prompted a New Jersey legal malpractice suit against Garson, Segal, Steinmetz, Fladgate and managing partner Robert Garson. The New York firm was retained to represent The SCE Group, a Fort Lee, New Jersey, cybersecurity consultant in its acquisition of Cyber Reliance Advisors of Warren, New Jersey. But a series of missteps by Garson Segal made the acquisition more costly and complicated, according to the suit. Among those is the decision by Garson to farm out drafting of the sales contract to his brother, Yoni Garson, an attorney in Sydney, Australia.
Robert S. Rigg and Julia L. Koechley of Vedder Price have stepped in as defense counsel to CharterUP LLC and Armir Harris in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 19 in Georgia Northern District Court by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and the Atom Law Group on behalf of Infinity Transportation Management, which alleges that the defendants continue to use Infinity's marks after their licensing agreement had been terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:21-cv-04350, Infinity Transportation Management LLC v. CharterUP LLC et al.
Despite an independent receiver, the federal judge ruled there was not one person who could attest one of the defendants was aware of the substance of the business practices. The defense attorney said that an adverse ruling against his client would have discouraged venture investments and stifled innovation in the country.
One of America's biggest fast-food brands is accused of pecking away at customers' pocketbooks when they order through its website and its app. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner Lindsey B. Mann has entered an appearance for Chick-fil-A, the popular...
Legal experts say the federal government’s lawsuit against Uber for charging wait fees to disabled passengers represents an issue with all types of private and public transportation. Shaul Turner reports.
Todd L. Nunn and Kate G. Hummel of K&L Gates have stepped in to defend Expedia in a pending class action over alleged employment law breaches. The suit, filed Oct. 27 in California Northern District Court by David Yeremian & Associates, pursues claims under the California Labor Code on behalf of individuals employed by defendants as a non-exempt hourly employees. Eric M. Steinert, Elizabeth J. MacGregor and Isabella D. Reyes of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Classic Vacations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:21-cv-08362, Balabanoff v. Classic Vacations, LLC et al.
OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) doesn't obligate employers to pay for required weekly tests of unvaccinated employees. Some large and midsize firm leaders said they'll put the cost on employees, while others are waiting to see if the ETS survives legal challenges. Employees with religious or medical accommodations may lodge...
Cicchiello & Cicchiello filed the complaint on behalf of Shawn Begin, with Seyfarth Shaw representing Amazon. Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon Logistics Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based discrimination, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Shawn Begin.
Twenty-eight year old Saul Guzman died in January 2019 after suffering a seizure from work. He took out a life insurance policy with Allstate Assurance Co., in 2017. Following a review of medical records and a negative nicotine test, he was issued a policy of $250,000 at an annual premium rate.
Counsel at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Monge & Associates on behalf of Cuhran Packer. The case is 1:21-cv-04560, Packer v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP et al.
Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against BT Group, the British telecommunications giant, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf of Patricia Darragh, pursues hostile work environment, age and disability discrimination claims. The case is 2:21-cv-19948, Darragh v. Bt Americas, Inc. et al.
In Big Law, which was already showing obvious stratification in recent years, the elite and most profitable firms have pulled even further ahead in a dynamic only exacerbated by the pandemic. The residual effects of consolidation at the top of the industry can be seen in the current environment: the...
Global Payments Inc., a provider of payment technology and software, and Heartland Payment Systems sued former Heartland vice president of sales Katherine Wheeler Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, brought by Kabat Chapman & Ozmer, accuses Wheeler of breaching an employment contract by going to work for competitor SpotOn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-00199, Global Payments Inc et al v. Wheeler.
Here at the Litigation Daily, we pride ourselves on the ability to boil complex issues down to their bones. But we’ve got to hand it to Wall Street analyst Frank Mitsch of Fermium Research. In an analyst call with Huntsman Corp. Chair and CEO Peter Huntsman late last month, he summed up the company’s dispute with Albemarle with aplomb.
Welcome to Ethics Consult -- an opportunity to discuss, debate (respectfully), and learn together. We select an ethical dilemma from a true, but anonymized, patient care case, and then we provide an expert's commentary. Last week, you voted on whether a physician should illegally assist suicide in a dire circumstance.
Arnall Golden Gregory filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Belnick LLC, an online furniture distributor. The suit arises from a dispute with Emeco Industries, creator of the iconic 'Navy Chair.' Belnick seeks declaratory judgment that its chair design does not infringe Emeco trademarks and a court order enjoining Emeco from interfering with the Belnick's sale or importation of its chairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04576, Belnick, LLC v. Emeco Industries, Inc.
For more than a year and a half, the tables have not stopped turning in COVID-19 business interruption litigation. Every time it seemed like insurers were gaining the upper hand, a crop of rulings would come down in favor of policyholders—and vice versa.
