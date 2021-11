M1 Finance is offering a tiered brokerage bonus of up to $500:. Starting from November 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), all new users who have never registered for an M1 user account and meet the eligibility requirements described below will be eligible to receive a one-time cash reward deposited into your newly opened M1 taxable invest account (the “Promotion”). As further described below, you will be eligible for this Promotion when you deposit, in aggregate, at least $1,000 via automated clearing house (“ACH”) deposits within the first fourteen (14) days of New User Sign-up Date. You can make these deposits on any day within the fourteen-day time frame, so long as the total aggregate deposited amount is at least $1,000.

