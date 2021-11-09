What To Expect From Credit Suisse Stock Over The Next One Month?

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), a company that produces lidar sensors used in self-driving vehicles, has seen its stock rally by about 28% over the last month (twenty-one trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which rose about 7% over the same period. Although Velodyne posted weaker than expected Q3 2021 results last week and remains tied up in a battle with its founder and former chairman, the broader positive sentiment in the electric vehicle space appears to be helping the stock. For instance, EV players have been posting strong delivery numbers despite the ongoing chip shortage and the stock price of EV bellwether Tesla has also seen a 45% rally over the last month. This positive news has helped self-driving technology players, which are seen as going hand in hand with electric vehicles.

