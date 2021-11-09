What To Expect From Credit Suisse Stock Over The Next One Month?

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR), a luxury goods retailer of handbags, shoes, and accessories under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brands, is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday, November 11. We expect the apparel retailer stock to trade higher post the fiscal Q1 release with revenues and earnings beating market expectations. The company's digital channel growth and significant growth in China have helped the company partially recover from its pandemic-driven business disruptions last year. We expect the company to navigate well based on these trends in the upcoming Q1. For the fiscal year 2022 (ending June 2022), Tapestry expects revenue of approximately $6.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of $3.30 to $3.35. The company also plans to buy back $500 million in stock and intends to grow its dividend faster than earnings growth.
