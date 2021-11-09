CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What To Expect From Credit Suisse Stock Over The Next One Month?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 3 days ago

Credit Suisse stock (NYSE: CS) is down around 0.8% in just the last one week, underperforming the S&P 500 (up 2%). Further, if you look at the change over the last ten days, the stock has dropped by 2.7%. The recent fluctuation in the stock is due to the third-quarter results,...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Palantir Stock Is Down Big This Week

Palantir posted strong Q3 results, but it wasn't enough for the market. Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) have lost ground following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The stock is down roughly 12.4% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. EST in today's session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#The Next One#Cs#Credit Suisse Revenues
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.49% higher to $332.43 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $6.36 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
Forbes

What To Expect From Tapestry's Stock Post Fiscal Q1 Results?

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR), a luxury goods retailer of handbags, shoes, and accessories under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brands, is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday, November 11. We expect the apparel retailer stock to trade higher post the fiscal Q1 release with revenues and earnings beating market expectations. The company's digital channel growth and significant growth in China have helped the company partially recover from its pandemic-driven business disruptions last year. We expect the company to navigate well based on these trends in the upcoming Q1. For the fiscal year 2022 (ending June 2022), Tapestry expects revenue of approximately $6.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of $3.30 to $3.35. The company also plans to buy back $500 million in stock and intends to grow its dividend faster than earnings growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

What’s Next For Velodyne Lidar Stock After 28% Gain Over The Last Month?

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), a company that produces lidar sensors used in self-driving vehicles, has seen its stock rally by about 28% over the last month (twenty-one trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which rose about 7% over the same period. Although Velodyne posted weaker than expected Q3 2021 results last week and remains tied up in a battle with its founder and former chairman, the broader positive sentiment in the electric vehicle space appears to be helping the stock. For instance, EV players have been posting strong delivery numbers despite the ongoing chip shortage and the stock price of EV bellwether Tesla has also seen a 45% rally over the last month. This positive news has helped self-driving technology players, which are seen as going hand in hand with electric vehicles.
STOCKS
investing.com

Fisker Stock Climbs After Bullish Credit Suisse Rating

Investing.com — Electric vehicle firm Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR )'s stock jumped 2.3% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse initiated it with an outperform rating. Fisker stock hit a high of $20.26 in the first hour of Tuesday trading and was trading around $19.52 in the early afternoon session. "With electric...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cinemark Stock Rises on Outperform Upgrade from Credit Suisse

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report got the star treatment from Credit Suisse Tuesday as an analyst upgraded the movie-theater chain operator to outperform from neutral and raised her price target to $25 from $16. Shares of the Plano, Texas company closed 0.5% higher to $21.76 in...
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy