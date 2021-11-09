CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man sentenced to 25 years for child sex abuse

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZUGb_0crGmywm00

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples man was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for sexually abusing and molesting a child.

Vincente N. Funes Cruz, 42, was found guilty in September of sexual activity with a child and lewd or lascivious molestation after a three-day trial in Naples, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Court records show the now 42-year-old inappropriately touched a child over several months in 2019 before the child told a family member and a friend about what happened.

Cruz was arrested after an investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual activity with a child and 15 years for lewd or lascivious molestation with the sentences to run concurrently.

Cruz was also ordered to pay court costs, the cost of prosecution and the cost of the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Natalie Stowe Heiderscheit and Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Brown.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Conservatorships and how Britney Spears was freed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has freed Britney Spears from the conservatorship that controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and how calls from her and her fans to #FreeBritney eventually worked. HOW DO CONSERVATORSHIPS WORK?
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
The Associated Press

Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when the small plane they were in crashed in a wooded area of northern New Jersey, according to state police. The one-time space tourist Glen M. de Vries,...
The Associated Press

Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, the Justice Department said Bannon, 67,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
POTUS
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
CBS News

Mark Meadows fails to appear before January 6 committee, risking contempt referral

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, did not appear for a Friday morning deposition with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, daring the panel to invoke contempt proceedings against him. In a statement, Meadows's attorney, George Terwilliger, indicated Meadows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy