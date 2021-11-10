Several tips on I-70 killer come to Terre Haute Police

Team effort: Terre Haute Police Department Detective Brad Rumsey talks about the department's collaboration with other departments in the investigation of the I-70 murders during a news conference on Tuesday at the THPD. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

A half-dozen tips have come to Terre Haute Police recently through renewed information about an Interstate 70 serial killer linked to 1992 homicides in Indiana, Missouri, Kansas and possibly Texas.

During a news conference today at the new THPD headquarters, Chief Shawn Keen said the department has a commitment to solve two Terre Haute cold cases and give closure to the family and friends who have long wondered about the deaths.

“I believe our success with these type of cold cases over the past few years speaks to our commitment to solving them,” Keen said.

One Terre Haute victim is believed to be 40-year-old Michael “Mick” McCown.

McCown was stocking shelves at his mother’s store, Sylvia’s Ceramic Shop, when the suspected killer entered the store and shot McCown in April 1992.

Police are also considering some similarities that could connect the McCown case to the shooting death of Billy Brossman, a clerk at the 7th & 70 Liquor Store on Prairieton Road almost 10 years later on Nov. 30, 2001.

A 30-day shooting spree in Indiana, Kansas and Missouri in April and May 1992 was connected by ballistics to the Interstate 70 corridor, police believe.

Another homicide in Texas is also being considered, but the task force meeting did not include representatives from a Texas police agency.

Agencies in Indianapolis, the Missouri cities of St. Charles and Raytown, Wichita, Kansas, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agency participate on the task force, which met Nov. 2 and 3.

Today, THPD Detectives Brad Rumsey and Troy Davis shared some information from the task force meeting in St. Charles, Missouri. Investigators reviewed multiple cases on their individual merits, and reviewed all evidence possibilities.

THPD has at least one piece of evidence that could be DNA tested by an independent lab or the FBI, Rumsey said.

There was no “new earth-shattering evidence,” said Rumsey, who called the task force meeting “a time to reconvene and put our heads together to solve the cases.”

Each agency went over their case and discussed evidence. A DNA analyst was present and consulted on evidence.

An information portal has been set up to receive tips on the homicides at a central location.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person known as the “I-70/I-35 serial killer.”

Anyone with information can call 1-800-800-3510. The information will be uploaded into a database.

Rumsey said he and Davis investigate the tips involving the Terre Haute cases.

An age enhanced image of the suspect has also been released, along with the original 1992 composite drawing of the suspect.

The man is described as white, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall to 5-feet, 9-inches tall, slender, with “dull” red hair in 1992. His age was estimated at 22 to 32 at the time of the shootings. He would now be age 52 to 62.