Get ready for a taste of the Road Race before the real thing

Main Street in Manchester. Jim Konrad

The Manchester Road Race committee will have an appetizer for the event on Nov. 20.

The committee will host several “Road Race Saturday” events on Nov. 20, at Manchester High School. The 85th Manchester Road Race is set for Thursday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m.

The Road Race’s Sports and Fitness Expo will be held from 8:30 a.m. until noon in the high school cafeteria. Exhibits related to health, conditioning and training, running clothing and equipment and other subjects of interest will be on display. People who have pre-registered for the race will be able to pick up their registration packets and seeding cards.

The Little Manchester Road Race for children 12 years of age and younger will be held at 10 a.m. at the Manchester High track. The event features several run-for-fun races for children in various age categories. Entries are limited to the first 1,000 children to register at www.manchesterroadrace.com.

The Silk City Striders, will hold their annual “Know Your Pace Race” at 8:30 a.m. Participants are asked to park in the MHS parking lot and proceed to East Center Street, where the event will start and finish on the south side of the street at the MRR course’s four-mile marker. The entry fee is $5.

“The Manchester Road Race is back this year after a year off due to the pandemic,” said Dr. Tris Carta, president of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and the ‘Road Race Saturday’ activities are the beginning of our race week celebration.”