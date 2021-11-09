Hightower High School student is Making the Grade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — There is smart and then there is genius level. Greenwood High school senior Veronique Demarse certainly earned the right to be called genius after getting perfect scores on both her ACT and SAT tests. Demarse says academics were heavily stressed in her household since she was...
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eighth-grader Alyssa Frazier says the past year at Newton-Conover Middle School has been tough. Jasper is part of the therapy dog program Dogs By Andy K-9 Services. Newton-Conover City Schools Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley brought the program when she moved to the district. Jasper helps students...
A long-lasting theme in high school has always been the discourse between different grade levels. In movies like “High School Musical 3,” there is a common theme of high school seniors picking on freshmen for being immature. Through extensive testing (a single google form) and a healthy amount of eavesdropping, this common ideal will be put to the test.
David Delk, son of Misty and Jason Delk, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week. Delk is enrolled in AP and Honors courses, is an A and B student and a member of Student Council. He is also a JROTC assistant and has a GPA of 3.8.
Ashley Saavedra, daughter of Sandra and John Saavedra, is a sophomore at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week. She is a member of both the FVHS cross country and track teams, and participates in HOSA and the Beta Club. Saavedra said her biggest passions are health...
