High School

Hightower High School student is Making the Grade

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's a talented student-athlete who excels not only at...

High School Students Against Maturity

A long-lasting theme in high school has always been the discourse between different grade levels. In movies like “High School Musical 3,” there is a common theme of high school seniors picking on freshmen for being immature. Through extensive testing (a single google form) and a healthy amount of eavesdropping, this common ideal will be put to the test.
STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Page High School

David Delk, son of Misty and Jason Delk, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week. Delk is enrolled in AP and Honors courses, is an A and B student and a member of Student Council. He is also a JROTC assistant and has a GPA of 3.8.
STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Fairview High School

Ashley Saavedra, daughter of Sandra and John Saavedra, is a sophomore at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week. She is a member of both the FVHS cross country and track teams, and participates in HOSA and the Beta Club. Saavedra said her biggest passions are health...
