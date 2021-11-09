Teen charged as adult in high school parking lot stabbing

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing of a fellow student in their high school’s parking lot, police announced Tuesday.

The student at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring was also charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment after the stabbing on Monday, Montgomery County police said.

In a message to families, Principal Renay Johnson wrote that one student brandished a knife, assaulted a classmate, then fled, news outlets reported. The suspect was was returned to school by parents and taken into custody, Johnson said. The injured student is recovering at home, she said.

A relative of the suspect who also attends the school was accused of bringing a knife to school Tuesday and was taken into custody, officials said. Johnson told families that the knife was found when a search was conducted, as the school followed its safety and security protocols, and police remained on campus Tuesday to support school security efforts.