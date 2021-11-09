CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Racial slurs found on cars in Providence College lot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating racial slurs that were found written in the frost on several vehicles in a student parking lot at Providence College, including on one car that belongs to a student of color, the school’s president said.

Surveillance video shows a group of people writing in the frost on the vehicles’ windshields and windows on Saturday night, said Eric Croce, interim director of public safety at Providence College.

The suspects are not believed to be students at the private Catholic school.

College President the Rev. Kenneth Sicard called the incident “outrageous and unacceptable,” in a message Monday to the campus community.

“While this act appears to be random in nature, at least one of the vehicles that was involved is owned by a student of color,” Sicard wrote. “We unequivocally condemn this kind of behavior. We pray for and stand ready to support those who were affected.”

He said the school will do whatever it can to find those responsible and hold them accountable.

