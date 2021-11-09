CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhiannon Giddens, Lumineers join 'Event for the Environment'

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- More than 200 musical artists will perform next month as part of an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube. Black Pumas, Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, the Lumineers,...

North Country Public Radio

Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens: "Right after food... let’s start making music"

To hear multi-instrumentalist and singer Rhiannon Giddens is to feel the hairs stand up on the back of your neck. Her artistry is legendary: she's a trained opera singer, an award winning fiddler and banjo player, and a jazz performer. She's a restless explorer of the world's musical traditions and her music, no matter what genre it is, touches the place in us where we are most human.
POTSDAM, NY
wamc.org

Rhiannon Giddens on lockdown, laments, and language

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6. Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Lumineers, Ben Harper join benefit for environmental efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — A host of musical artists have been tapped for an online concert next month to benefit environmental causes. The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Black Pumas, Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper. The “Peace Through Music” event is being run by the organization Playing for Change and the United Nations Population Fund. It will be shown on Playing for Change’s YouTube channel on Dec. 15. Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the concert will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund. It is modeled after a similar 2020 concert that raised money for social justice causes.
greensboro.com

Rhiannon Giddens records 'Before the Deluge' with Renée Fleming, Alison Krauss

GREENSBORO — Opera star Renée Fleming has released a new recording with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss, and city native and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens. As the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, reaches its conclusion, the trio on Friday released a new cover of Jackson Browne’s environmental anthem, "Before the Deluge."
