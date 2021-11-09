CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dead Cells’ to Add the Drifter from ‘Hyper Light Drifter’ as a Playable Character Soon

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 3 days ago

The Drifter from Hyper Light Drifter will arrive with his blaster (a first for Dead Cells). It is worth noting that this has only just been announced right now. There is no word on when it will be available on all platforms. It is likely...

toucharcade.com

TouchArcade

‘Among Us’ Will Add the Shapeshifter Role in the Next Major Update Coming Soon

Over the last few updates, Among Us (Free) from Innersloth has gotten controller support on mobile, the Vent cleaning update, and more across platforms. With Among Us hitting Xbox and PlayStation platforms soon, Innersloth has revealed one of the new roles coming to the game in its next major update. Shapeshifter is the new Imposter role. The other new roles coming will be for crewmates only. The Shapeshifter can change their appearance to disguise themselves as another living crewmate to copy name, color, and cosmetics. Shapeshifting lasts for a limited amount of time and crewmates can see you while shapeshifting if in line of sight. There will be evidence leftover from this shapeshift as well. During meetings, the Shapeshifter will appear as their original selves. Check out a short clip of this in action below:
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

White Cat Project Evangelion Collaboration Adds Playable Pilots

Colopl revealed a new White Cat Project collaboration with Evangelion which adds fully voiced playable pilot characters. In addition to an entirely original scenario, the collaboration also rewards players with the Spear of Longinus after completing a specific quest. The Evangelion collaboration will run until November 30, 2021. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon Smile’ Just Got Its First Big Content Update since Launch Adding in New Pokemon, Pokemon Caps, and More on iOS and Android

The new options let you adjust the Brushing Session Length and Take In-Game Pictures options separately for each user on a single device. If you’ve not played it yet, Pokemon Smile also includes awards that can be earned alongside tips to improve children’s skills. Pokemon Smile is available right now worldwide for free (with no in app purchases). If you’re interested in checking it out, you can download Pokemon Smile on iOS here on the App Store and Android here on Google Play. Check out the official website here. Now that Pokemon Smile has gotten an update after a while, hopefully we learn more about Pokemon Sleep. What do you think of the current Pokemon mobile apps?
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Dead by Daylight Unveils New, Original DLC Characters and Map

Dead by Daylight is bringing players to South America to introduce two new characters with a creative, emotional storyline. Halloween has passed but the time for horror games is never really over, just like how Michael Myers keeps surviving. Today, Dead by Daylight has just announced they are going to be available to buy on the Epic Games Store in in late December and Behaviour Interactive developer team has been cooking up a refreshing, original DLC chapter called “Portrait of a Murder.” This new DLC will take place in the Chilean desert, introducing two Latin American characters, one of them being the first Mexican American character to join the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Football Manager 2022’ Mobile Is Out Now, ‘Football Manager 2022’ Touch Is Now Only Releasing on Nintendo Switch and Not Mobile

SEGA and Sports Interactive’s previously announced Football Manager 2022 Mobile ($9.99) has finally released worldwide on iOS and Android. Before getting into the details for Football Manager 2022 Mobile, Football Manager 2022 Touch is not releasing on iPad, Android, and PC platforms anymore. Sports interactive announced that this year, Football Manager 2022 Touch will only release on Nintendo Switch. Details on what led to this decision are here. As usual, Football Manager 2022 for PC and macOS has also launched alongside the Xbox Game Pass version for PC and Xbox platforms. Football Manager 2022 Mobile features more than 60 leagues from 25 countries, new scouting tools, and more. Watch the Football Manager 2022 trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Update: Roguelike Adventure ‘Sparklite’ Is Out Now on iOS and Android from Playdigious

Following the Playdigious reveal that it is bringing Red Blue Games’ roguelike adventure game Sparklite ($4.99) to iOS and Android, the game has gone live on the App Store and Google Play. Sparklite has finally come to mobile platforms following its 2019 release on consoles and PC. While it went live on iOS earlier today, the Android version has just gone live. Sparklite is set the ever-changing land of Geodia has you crafting gear, taking on various enemies, in top-down action with gorgeous animations. Watch the mobile release date trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 Roster Adds 34th Character, Whip

SNK’s upcoming fighter The King of Fighters 15 is shaping up to be a packed game, with the promise of a roster of 39 playable characters at launch (among other things). Thus far, a number of these 39 fighters have been revealed – 33, to be precise – and recently, SNK revealed another one.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Relaxing Strategy Game ‘Wingspan’ from Monster Couch Is Out Now on Android Following Its Debut on iOS Recently

Monster Couch’s Wingspan ($9.99) digital adaptation hit mobile through the iOS version back in July. If you’ve not played or heard of it, Wingspan (digital) is based on the original physical board game designed by Elizabeth Hargrave. The digital version previously hit other platforms including Nintendo Switch and more recently iOS with support for 1 to 5 players. Read my review of the iOS release of Wingspan here. Following pre-registrations going live, Wingspan is out now on Google Play for Android as a premium release. The Android version includes cross platform play as well. Watch the Wingspan Android launch trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Puzzle Platformer ‘Where’s Samantha?’ Heading to iOS and Android Following Releases on PC and Switch

This past spring developer Respect Studios in partnership with publisher ROKiT Games Limited launched their new puzzle platformer Where’s Samantha? on Steam. The game follows George and Samantha, a pair of fabric swatches who are madly in love, until one day when a breeze up and blows Samantha away. That is probably the number one fear of little scraps of cloth. George of course sets out on a journey to rescue his beloved Samantha that involves traversing 45 levels of puzzle platforming through a world of textiles and hazards. George can mimic various colors and forms, and has a handful of other tricks up his sleeve, in order to solve any situation that tries to prevent him from finding Samantha. The world is entirely hand-drawn and whimsical, and the entire tale is narrated by real-deal actor/comedian/presenter/all-around-professional Rufus Hound. Catch a glimpse of that excellent narration as well as the gameplay in Where’s Samantha? in the following trailer for a forthcoming mobile version.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy 9’ on iOS Finally Updated and Working Again

At some point in the last year or so, Square Enix’s excellent iOS port of the excellent Final Fantasy 9 stopped working. Unfortunately this is something of a running theme with Square Enix games on mobile, but at the very least the company does make an effort to fix their games when they break, even if it takes a LONG time. Or they’ll be upfront about dropping support for the game entirely if they don’t plan on fixing it. Which… isn’t great, but at least it’s honest, I guess? Well anyway, despite being broken for a long time, it wasn’t until just last month that Square Enix acknowledged that Final Fantasy 9 wasn’t currently working on iOS, and they actually pulled the game from the App Store and confirmed that they’d be working on a fix.
VIDEO GAMES

