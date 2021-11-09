‘Dead Cells’ to Add the Drifter from ‘Hyper Light Drifter’ as a Playable Character Soon

Over the last few updates, Among Us (Free) from Innersloth has gotten controller support on mobile, the Vent cleaning update, and more across platforms. With Among Us hitting Xbox and PlayStation platforms soon, Innersloth has revealed one of the new roles coming to the game in its next major update. Shapeshifter is the new Imposter role. The other new roles coming will be for crewmates only. The Shapeshifter can change their appearance to disguise themselves as another living crewmate to copy name, color, and cosmetics. Shapeshifting lasts for a limited amount of time and crewmates can see you while shapeshifting if in line of sight. There will be evidence leftover from this shapeshift as well. During meetings, the Shapeshifter will appear as their original selves. Check out a short clip of this in action below:

