‘Dead Cells’ to Add the Drifter from ‘Hyper Light Drifter’ as a Playable Character Soon

At some point in the last year or so, Square Enix’s excellent iOS port of the excellent Final Fantasy 9 stopped working. Unfortunately this is something of a running theme with Square Enix games on mobile, but at the very least the company does make an effort to fix their games when they break, even if it takes a LONG time. Or they’ll be upfront about dropping support for the game entirely if they don’t plan on fixing it. Which… isn’t great, but at least it’s honest, I guess? Well anyway, despite being broken for a long time, it wasn’t until just last month that Square Enix acknowledged that Final Fantasy 9 wasn’t currently working on iOS, and they actually pulled the game from the App Store and confirmed that they’d be working on a fix.
