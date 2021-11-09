CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

Week 9 Results:

Kansas State 35, Kansas 10

No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3

TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28

Iowa State 30, Texas 7

Week 10 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

1. Oklahoma

Bye week, no move.

2. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's defense physically dominated the line of scrimmage against West Virginia sacking Jarret Doege eight times while also racked up 12 tackles for loss. The Mountaineers rushed for just 17 yards on 33 carries which had a big factor in their inability to move the ball. The Cowboys continue to win games and remain in the Big 12 championship conversation.

3. Iowa State (4)

After falling to West Virginia on the road, the Cyclones bounced back with a convincing win over the Texas Longhorns. Iowa State's defense gave Texas fits all game long and allowed just 205 yards of total offense.

4.. Baylor (3)

When TCU and Gary Patterson mutually parted ways earlier in the week, I thought this game would be an opportunity for Baylor to get a blowout win. Instead, they lost the game outright. Despite the loss, they are still a top-four team in this league.

5. Kansas State (6)

Slow and steady. K-State has quietly won three games in a row to position themselves in the middle of the Big 12 standings.

6. West Virginia (5)

The Mountaineers are a hard team to figure out. One week they look like they have figured some things out and then the very next week, they look inept on the offensive side of the ball. It's becoming more evident that West Virginia will finish in the bottom half of the Big 12.

7. Texas

Boy, oh boy. Where do I begin? When the Longhorns were up big on Oklahoma earlier in the year, it felt like they would be fighting for a spot in the Big 12 title game, possibly more. Now, Texas has lost four straight and is in danger of not making a bowl game.

8. TCU

Hats off to TCU. I didn't see them beating Baylor after the departure of Gary Patterson, yet they found a way to hold on. Chandler Morris had a big day for the Horned Frogs throwing for 461 yards and two touchdowns in place of Max Duggan who is nursing a broken bone in his foot.

9. Texas Tech

Bye week, no move.

10. Kansas

Different week, same ole Kansas.

Week 10 Matchups (all times eastern)

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor, 12 p.m. on FOX

West Virginia at Kansas State, 12 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Kansas at Texas, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

TCU at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. on FOX

