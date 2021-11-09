CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tonight on FOX59 News at 10: Why shooters shoot

FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8Mo4_0crGi9JU00

INDIANAPOLIS — Every day, people in Indianapolis, live with the heartache of what happens after someone shoots a gun. FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé talked with 3 men, including one who committed an armed robbery spree and armed sexual assault.

Tonight on FOX59 News at 10, in an exclusive report, Beairshelle goes one-on-one with ex-felons and a community advocate to learn why they picked up a gun. The men also tell FOX59 why they think more Hoosiers are pulling the trigger. We hope it gives insight and answers to a community desperate for solutions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Greenwood man recounts experience at deadly Astroworld festival

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Nine people have died and hundreds have been injured, but the fallout to the tragic Astroworld festival in Houston is only just beginning. 21-year-old Zeke Davidson of Greenwood was at Travis Scott’s festival last Friday. He’s a big fan and had been looking forward to going with his girlfriend, Rosalynn Kowal, for […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

149 Indianapolis homicides are unsolved, a new record

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a record-breaking year for violence in Indianapolis. That includes a record number of unsolved homicides. One of those unsolved deaths took place on West 35th Street near Clifton in mid-August. The family of Anthony Carter claims he rented a room at the home on 35th Street and stepped outside to smoke a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Eskenazi Health programs tackle trauma, violent crime in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indy’s violent crime reaches historic levels, harming too many people in our community. Eskenazi Health offers two programs intervening in the lives of those at risk of criminal behavior. “Violence is a symptom of trauma,” Blakney Brooks, Injury Prevention Coordinator for Prescription for Hope. “So, those that are committing those crimes have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD awards officers, community members for going above and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held its annual IMPD Honor Awards program ceremony downtown Friday, honoring officers and other members of the community who went above and beyond in their actions. Chief Randal Taylor acknowledged their abilities while focusing on their importance to the community. “You have within you the ability to stay calm in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Amber Alert for 5-year-old from Ohio Canceled

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio Amber Alert was canceled Friday night after a 5-year-old that went missing Thursday was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois. Jonathan Lee Stinnett is accused of abducting the girl, who was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for her Friday afternoon. Thursday night, Jackson […]
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Muncie police release sketch of person of interest in shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has released a sketch of a person of interest related to a shooting that injured one person in October. According to Muncie police, the person depicted in the sketch is believed to have been present at the shooting that took place on Oct. 31 in the 900 block […]
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 59
FOX59

Man who attacked girl at IU violin camp to be deported

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man sentenced to house arrest for attacking a 13-year-old girl with a pocketknife in 2019 as she was attending an Indiana University violin camp is now awaiting deportation to South Korea. Nineteen-year-old Dongwook Ko was taken into custody last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The South Korean […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy