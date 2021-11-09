CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picture Of Hidden Snake Leaves Facebook Users Baffled & Questioning Their Vision

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wP2w0_0crGhh5200

An image of a camouflaged reptile has left Facebook users worried about their vision after it was shared online.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, based in Queensland, Australia, posted a snap of the disguised creature, challenging their followers to a weekly game of ‘Spot the Snake Sunday’.

A team member announced the competition, writing: “Sunday Spotters.... if you are all as good as you say you are, you can win 1 Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers Cap, 1 Aussie Snake Wranglers Stubby Cooler, 1 Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Stubby Cooler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FYks_0crGhh5200
“All you have to do is be the first to successfully find the snake, guess the correct species, tag a mate and challenge them. Winner will be announced contacted Monday morning (8th November) GOOD LUCK!”

Dozens of users took to the comments section to share their guesses, with the majority unable to locate the slippery beast.

One person said: “Dam I need Specsavers I think.” [sic]

“Lol I zoom in and it’s blurry as, he cheated with magnifying glass,” another user commented.

Someone else said: “There is definitely a few snakes in the photo I reckon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLiW8_0crGhh5200
“At least six,” replied another viewer.

Another user said: “It’s like Where’s Wally I give up.” One viewer said their eyes hurt from looking at the image for “like 20 minutes straight”, while someone else recommended a trip to Specsavers.

“I got nothin,” said one user. [sic]

“I stared at that for 15 mins and got nothing,” agreed someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqeR6_0crGhh5200
Another person added: “Same, zoomed in so far my eyes hurt.”

Other people described the image as “the stuff of nightmares”, while someone else reported “seeing snakes everywhere”.

Someone else added: “The longer you stare the harder it is. Wish I was wearing my glasses to find it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytjaM_0crGhh5200
A team member later confirmed the snake was a coastal carpet python – commonly found in the area – located in the top-center of the image, concealed by a tree branch.

The competition was won by James Smart, who successfully guessed the species first.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

