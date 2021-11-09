CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos Goes After Leonardo DiCaprio Over Video With Bezos' Girlfriend: 'Come Over Here'

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Q7q_0crGhB1u00

The love triangle you quite literally never saw coming!

Despite recent posts pertaining to his space-exploration missions and meetings with world leaders about climate change, billionaire Jeff Bezos is a relatively quiet social-media presence. But he did take to Twitter over the weekend to respond to a video shared by Barstool Sports featuring himself, his partner Lauren Sanchez and a very unlikely celebrity.

The six-second clip shows Bezos standing next to Sanchez, who is looking up admirably at none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, who at one point plafyully shakes his finger at Sanchez.

Related: Jeff Bezos Purchases Massive Hawaiian Compound for Reported $78 Million

“Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl,” the original Barstool tweet — which has received more than 26,500 likes as of this writing — was captioned. But the Amazon executive chairman and Blue Origin founder playfully hit back by reposting the Tweet and adding some commentary of his own.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…,” Bezos wrote before tagging the Academy Award-winning actor.

He accompanied his caption with a photo of himself donning sunglasses and a baseball cap, standing casually with arms folded over a sign that read, “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop."

Bezos’ tweet has since garnered in excess 210,700 likes and 36,100 retweets as of this story's publication, sending his followers into a frenzy. One user even theorized that the Pan AM logo on Bezos’ hat is an ironic nod to DiCaprio’s role in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can , where he plays a con artist who posed as a Pan Am pilot, among other fraudulent schemes.

“This Twitter interaction is a fever dream,” one user wrote.

Related: Bezos Pledges $2 Billion to Battle Climate Change After Flying to Conference on Jet

“With all the wealth you have in the world, you can’t buy a woman’s heart,” another joked.

Bezos has yet to receive a response from DiCaprio, who has since been Tweeting about the risks of drilling for oil and gas in the Okavango River Basin.

It’s been quite the past few months for Bezos and Sanchez, as the two recently rendezvoused on a romantic New York City getaway following Blue Origin’s successful launch on October 13, followed by news that the pair had purchased a massive compound in Maui, Hawaii that cost an estimated $78 million.

Many are waiting to see if Bezos’ longtime rival Elon Musk chimes in, as the two have been known to go at it on the platform.

As of early Tuesday morning, Bezos’ net worth was an estimated $203.5 billion.

Related: Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Go on a Romantic Trip After Blue Origin's Historic Flight

Related
102.5 KISS FM

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez?

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are in the news this week thanks to viral footage of them interacting with Leonardo DiCaprio at an event. The couple met the Titanic star at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 6), according to Page Six. Users on Twitter honed in on the way Sanchez (justifiably) fan-girled over the actor, who appeared to be standing on a raised platform during their encounter.
THEATER & DANCE
audacy.com

What's Trending 11/09/21: Social media is talking about the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looked while meeting Leonardo DiCaprio, Ed Sheeran's '=' is the # 1 album in the country

O Social media is talking about a clip of the movie star talking to Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. o They were all at the LACMA Art+Film Gala over the weekend and you can see Sanchez standing between DiCaprio and Bezos, gazing up at the movie star and smiling. o...
CELEBRITIES
kolafm.com

Is Jeff Bezos Jealous Over Leo? | Jesse Duran |

After LEONARDO DICAPRIO was seen chatting up JEFF BEZOS’ girlfriend, Jeff made a playful Twitter threat to Leo! Of course Social Media is asking if Bezos really was threating Leo for talking to Lauren Sanchez, but I think it was all in fun. Still, if you watch the video below, you can see Lauren loves her some Leo! Bezos beware!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
luxurylaunches.com

Men will be men – Centibillionaire Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened Leonardo Di Caprio after his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was caught ‘ogling’ the actor at a gala event.

With tons of money, an enviable empire, and a gorgeous girlfriend – you wouldn’t imagine Jeff Bezos going green with envy. However, making him fume a bit much recently was Leonardo Di Caprio, who caught Lauren Sanchez’s eye at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala. Yes, that’s right!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

How space researchers knew that 90-year-old William Shatner didn't have to worry about his age

New York (CNN Business) — William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor of "Star Trek" fame, endured a 10-minute, rocket-powered ride to the edge of space, which put his body through crushing g-forces that his fellow passengers described as face-bending — only to step out of the vehicle and immediately begin waxing poetic about the experience and dodging a champagne shower.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
DesignerzCentral

'Wow!' Palin ridicules 'prophetic' Prince Harry as she urges Sussexes to end 'negativity'

Prince Harry has been mocked by a former vice presidential nominee for his recent revelation that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the January 6 Capitol riots. Sarah Palin told GB News that she wondered "where he pulled that out of" and also stated her belief that the prince and Meghan Markle were "capitalizing" on being able to spread "negativity" around the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain Shares Video Of His Rolls-Royce Getting Repo'd

Singer T-Pain has been very open about his financial woes in the past, and it appears he has another obstacle to hurl over after seemingly having his Rolls-Royce Ghost repossessed this week. After previously claiming to have blown through $40 million, revealing that he needed to borrow money to buy...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
