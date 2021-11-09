CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 20, Goes Viral On TikTok Thanks To Uncanny Resemblance To Bella Hadid

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
A woman has gone viral on TikTok thanks to her uncanny resemblance to supermodel Bella Hadid – but the lookalike insists she can’t see the similarities.

Nely Ayd, 20, from Germany, has received thousands of messages from fans saying she looks identical to the A-lister, after she started posting videos of herself on TikTok.

Nely says people even call her “Bella Hadid’s doppelganger”.

Source: Jam Press/@liia.ad; MEGA

“I look so identical to her – according to the testimony of the people,” Nely, who works in the catering industry, told OK!. “I do not see the similarity as identically as so many people who come onto my livestreams every day and bombards the comments with her and think for a few seconds that I am her."

“Nobody has really come up to me yet but there have been many cases where women have specifically stared at my face," she says. "I think my two most frequently asked questions are whether I’m being approached on the street, or whether I have had plastic surgery. I haven’t had any surgery done.”

Source: Jam Press/@liia.ad

While she acknowledges people are attracted to her page thanks to the resemblance, Nely says her followers end up as fans as she wins them over with her own personality.

Luckily, the connection to the model hasn’t affected her life outside of the internet just yet, as the model says paparazzi are less common in her native Germany.

Source: Jam Press/@liia.ad

Nely added: “I have never met Bella Hadid but that would be a dream to talk to her and take a picture. I wonder what it would look like if we had a picture together.”

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

