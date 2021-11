The Minnesota Vikings are a mess. Five losses on the final play of the game and Mike Zimmer’s job security are now secondary to two major storylines coming out of Minneapolis Wednesday. Star running back Dalvin Cook has been accused of abuse by a former girlfriend. And one of the four Vikings players on the NFL’s COVID-19 list had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after experiencing severe symptoms. Zimmer, who is in his eighth season with the Vikings, addressed both serious issues during his Wednesday morning news conference.

