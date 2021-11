We might sound like your mother here, but we want to remind you of the shipping delays and supply chain shortages already affecting this holiday season. So instead of stressing about when your precious packages will appear at your doorstep, why not hit the fully stocked shops in person and support some local businesses? From a furniture store that is seriously swoonworthy to a custom lipstick boutique, there are plenty of options for gifting everyone on your list. Don't believe us? See for yourself.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO