Where Steph, KD, Ja stand in latest NBA MVP rankings

Damian Lillard Records Third Double-Double Of Season. The shot is not falling for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard right now. However, like all of the best players do, he is still finding a way to contribute to his team. In a 125-113 loss to Charlotte, the 31-year old guard had 14 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds, but the shooting struggles continued for the perennial All-Star. On Sunday, he went 5-for-20 from the floor and 2-for-14 from three. In addition, Lillard is now shooting a career-low 23.2 percent from deep after starting the season 13-for-56. Fortunately, the career-high 8.3 assists per game make up for some of the slack. Still, it's worth throwing out a buy-low offer if the Lillard manager is off to a slow start and has an itchy panic-button finger as the calendar flips to November.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO