Mental Health

Why High Achievers Can Struggle in Therapy

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients sometimes deflate when talking about a particular issue and feel unable to discuss it. Shame sometimes causes high achieving patients to delegitimize their experience or pain, such as imposter syndrome, anxiety, or trauma. Addressing this sense of shame is key to making progress in therapy. We’d been going...

