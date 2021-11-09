Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Aaron Rodgers for 'immunized' comment, 'He's damaging professional sports'

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been one of the loudest advocates for professional athletes and everyday folks to take the coronavirus vaccine. In a column Jabbar wrote Monday, he ripped Aaron Rodgers for lying to the media about his vaccine status and his reasons for not taking it.

The former Bucks and Lakers great wrote his column on SubStack, starting off by saying Rodgers ‘damaged professional sports' and pointing out his lie to the media saying he was ‘immunized’ rather than saying he was unvaccinated. Jabbar also took issue with Rodgers deciding to consult with comedian Joe Rogan rather than going to an actual doctor or scientist for advice.

“Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who also contracted the virus,” Jabbar said in his column. “If he ever requires open-heart surgery, will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart? While many who came into contact with him thought he was vaccinated, Rodgers had embarked on his own regimen to boost his ‘natural immunity.’ He failed, as any scientist could have told him – and as they have been publicly telling us for over a year.”

Jabbar then continued to criticize Rodgers' interview on The Pat McAfee Show , calling his interview on the show just another chance for Rodgers to reinforce the ‘dumb jock’ stereotype and called out the star quarterback for not wearing a mask when talking to the media. Jabbar also wondered why he didn't elaborate on his allergy that he claims to have to one of the ingredients in the mRNA vaccines.

"Rodgers complained that the ‘cancel culture’ was coming for him, but his own words cancel him as a liar and a bad thinker. If he had a principled objection to the vaccine, he could have chosen not to play, like Kyrie Irving, who at least is honest. What really sacked his whining stance was his refusal to wear a mask during interviews to protect others from sickness and death," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Jabbar then brought up Colin Kaepernick's name, comparing his situation to Rodgers, and points out that while Rodgers will likely be allowed to play again -- despite violating league mandates, Kaepernick was essentially blackballed by the NFL for supporting a positive cause like fighting against racism and police brutality.

"I can’t help but think of Colin Kaepernick, who was blacklisted by the NFL for passively expressing his frustration with systemic racism – a brave act meant to help his community and save lives – while multi-millionaire Rodgers will continue to play, despite lying to the fans and his teammates and putting innocent lives in danger," he wrote. "Time will tell whether Rodgers will be judged by the content of his character or the strength of his throwing arm."

Say what you want about Rodgers' stance on the vaccine, but the Packer sure could’ve used his services Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. His understudy Jordan Love looked very rattled only leading the offense to seven points in what was an awful night of offense for both teams.

Rodgers will have to miss this Sunday's game vs the Seahawks, but once he comes back it will be interesting to see how or if the league will punish Rodgers for breaking COVID guidelines.

