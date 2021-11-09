CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft order: Jets own 2 top-11 picks entering Week 10

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With eight games in the books, the 2-6 Jets are in line for two top-11 picks.

New York has its own first-round selection at No. 5 and Seattle’s at No. 11, per NFL.com. The Jets own the Seahawks’ first-rounder thanks to the Jamal Adams trade.

Seattle is 3-5, coming off its bye week, and will play Green Bay in Week 10.

The Jets, meanwhile, are figuring out their quarterback situation before a showdown with the first-place Bills. Zach Wilson and Mike White are expected to practice this week following injuries, but the Jets won’t rush Wilson after a more serious PCL sprain sidelined him for a few weeks. Still, a starter hasn’t been named yet.

The only teams currently slated to draft ahead of the Jets’ first pick are the Lions (0-8), Texans (1-8), Eagles (via Dolphins, 2-7), and Jaguars (2-6). With the NFL season roughly at its halfway point, Gang Green is poised for two high selections.

