Rainy Veterans Day before the first snowflakes of the season

CHICAGO (CBS)– The season’s first snowfall was reported in some Chicago suburbs Friday morning. The last snow in Chicago was back in April, nearly seven months ago. Suburban Elgin and Oak park saw light snow early Friday morning. Light snow falling in Oak Park. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yoHyH7cnLU — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) November 12, 2021 CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the been tracking the early morning snowfall. According to Bannon, there could be brief bursts of snow which reduce visibility for travelers. Most of the snow is expected to melt upon impact but some areas could pick up a quick dusting to an inch. Any snow showers wrap up after sunset although a leftover flurry or two is possible after dark. It's not much… but it's the first snow of the season for many. Intermittent snow showers with a possibility for quick reduction in visibility for travelers. Timing: 11am – 6pm @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kZpBmcKUld — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 12, 2021 She said the first snow of the season along with rain can be expected from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO