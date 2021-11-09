CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy Veterans Day before the first snowflakes of the season

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had ten straight days without any rain (or snow) in southeast Wisconsin. It was a nice break after some pouring rains in October, but not great for our ongoing drought conditions. Our dry stretch of weather will come to an end over the next 48 hours. An isolated shower cannot...

