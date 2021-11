"That was a hell of a feeling." J.C. Jackson already had one interception on Sunday when he told Matt Judon he wanted to get off the field. The Patriots were fighting back against a Panthers drive that spanned the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter, during which Panthers QB Sam Darnold led his team through eight plays and 65 yards. Jackson was ready to have a seat and watch the fourth quarter of a game the Patriots had mostly wrapped up.

