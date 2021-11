The emphasis on the Air Jordan 2 Retro is about to see another uptick in interest as J Balvin, one of Jordan Brand’s newly minted collaborators, teases a look at his own upcoming spin on the resurgent silhouette. The Colombian megastar, who released his first Jordan collab roughly one year ago, promised a sophomore project when he teased a super-obscure look at the shoes back in September. It’s now clear that the Air Jordan 2 is the model in question, with glow-in-the-dark outsoles and Wings logos on the tongue supplying the visual pop that we’ve come to expect with his releases.

