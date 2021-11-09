Bartholomew County authorities searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Bartholomew County are searching for a suspect who evaded a police pursuit and is considered armed and dangerous.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery in Nashville, Tennessee on northbound I-65, near the 76 mile-marker.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the driver fled from the deputy, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle went southbound on U.S. 31 to Lowell Road, back north on U.S. 31 and hit stop sticks at U.S. 31 and 500 N. The vehicle then continued northbound on U.S. 31 and went northbound on I-65 before it crashed off the east side of the interstate and rolled multiple times near the 80.5 mile-marker.

After the crash, two suspects fled on foot. BCSO said a 16-year-old was later found at a residence where he sought help for his injuries. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for what the sheriff’s office said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, deputies were called to a Waffle House in Taylorsville, where someone stole a 2016 Kia Sportage. BCSO said the person who stole the Kia is believed to be the same suspect from the pursuit.

Multiple agencies are searching for what the sheriff’s office described as a Black male wearing a black shirt, jeans and a grey toboggan. Authorities believe he is armed with a S&W .45 handgun.

“If anyone sees this vehicle or a person matching this description, please do not approach – call law enforcement immediately,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said in a release.

