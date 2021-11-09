CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Bartholomew County authorities searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

By FOX59 Web
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cu8Sw_0crGaqSS00

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Bartholomew County are searching for a suspect who evaded a police pursuit and is considered armed and dangerous.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery in Nashville, Tennessee on northbound I-65, near the 76 mile-marker.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the driver fled from the deputy, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle went southbound on U.S. 31 to Lowell Road, back north on U.S. 31 and hit stop sticks at U.S. 31 and 500 N. The vehicle then continued northbound on U.S. 31 and went northbound on I-65 before it crashed off the east side of the interstate and rolled multiple times near the 80.5 mile-marker.

4 flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Columbus

After the crash, two suspects fled on foot. BCSO said a 16-year-old was later found at a residence where he sought help for his injuries. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for what the sheriff’s office said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, deputies were called to a Waffle House in Taylorsville, where someone stole a 2016 Kia Sportage. BCSO said the person who stole the Kia is believed to be the same suspect from the pursuit.

Multiple agencies are searching for what the sheriff’s office described as a Black male wearing a black shirt, jeans and a grey toboggan. Authorities believe he is armed with a S&W .45 handgun.

“If anyone sees this vehicle or a person matching this description, please do not approach – call law enforcement immediately,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said in a release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Muncie police release sketch of person of interest in shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has released a sketch of a person of interest related to a shooting that injured one person in October. According to Muncie police, the person depicted in the sketch is believed to have been present at the shooting that took place on Oct. 31 in the 900 block […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

ISP asks for assistance in Grant County hit and run case

MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about a deadly hit and run in Grant County early Friday Morning. Around 8 a.m., a trooper was called to I-69 near the 261-mile marker on report of a dead person. There they found the body of 20-year old Michael […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, IN
City
Deputy, IN
City
Taylorsville, IN
County
Bartholomew County, IN
City
Columbus, IN
State
Tennessee State
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Amber Alert for 5-year-old from Ohio Canceled

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio Amber Alert was canceled Friday night after a 5-year-old that went missing Thursday was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois. Jonathan Lee Stinnett is accused of abducting the girl, who was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for her Friday afternoon. Thursday night, Jackson […]
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Anderson woman found stabbed to death in apartment

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 58-year-old Anderson woman was found dead in her apartment on Thursday with multiple stab wounds to her chest. According to the Anderson Police Department, the woman was found by her daughter in her apartment located in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street late Thursday night. Police identified the deceased as Marina […]
ANDERSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous#A Waffle House#Kia#Fox 59
FOX59

Man jailed after crashing through Indiana State Prison gate

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say a motorist who crashed through the Indiana State Prison’s main gate has been been charged with drunken driving and criminal trespass. Sixty-two-year-old Robert D. Merriman of Winamac was arrested Tuesday after police say he drove a pickup truck through the gate at the prison, located in Michigan […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

1 dead, 2 more sent to hospital after multi-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead Wednesday night after a four-car crash that happened near the intersection of 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. IMPD confirms that two more people were transported to nearby hospitals, one of them is said to be in critical condition. The accident began as an attempted traffic stop by police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

149 Indianapolis homicides are unsolved, a new record

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a record-breaking year for violence in Indianapolis. That includes a record number of unsolved homicides. One of those unsolved deaths took place on West 35th Street near Clifton in mid-August. The family of Anthony Carter claims he rented a room at the home on 35th Street and stepped outside to smoke a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Man who attacked girl at IU violin camp to be deported

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man sentenced to house arrest for attacking a 13-year-old girl with a pocketknife in 2019 as she was attending an Indiana University violin camp is now awaiting deportation to South Korea. Nineteen-year-old Dongwook Ko was taken into custody last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The South Korean […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

East side shooting leaves man in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that left one person in critical condition Wednesday evening. Officers were called out on a report of a person shot at East Washington Street and North Linwood Avenue just before 6 p.m. IMPD says a 42-year-old man was shot twice inside of a car, then […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy