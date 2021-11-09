CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

By Reuters Staff
PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on Hainan island in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often deadly to pigs.

The virus slashed pig and pork output in China, the world’s top market, in recent years. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

