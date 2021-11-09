CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hydrogen Stream: Three more ports want to become hydrogen hubs

By Sergio Matalucci
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the recent news about a collaboration between Valencia and Hamburg, the focus on ports has continued this week. Two Belgian sites – Antwerp and Zeebrugge – have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chilean government at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, to speed up green hydrogen flows between...

