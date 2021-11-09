The Hydrogen Stream: Three more ports want to become hydrogen hubs

Australian energy company Woodside Petroleum has secured land for its proposed H2TAS hydrogen plant in Tasmania. “H2TAS is a phased development with the potential to support up to 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysis for hydrogen and ammonia production. The initial phase would have capacity of up to 300 megawatts (MW) and target production of 200,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of ammonia, matched to forecast customer demand,” wrote the company on Friday, adding that ammonia would be produced by hydropower and wind power. The main focus is on export, but the company also speaks about domestic use. “H2TAS is already garnering interest from existing and prospective Woodside customers in Asia and Europe,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill commented. In May, Woodside teamed up with Japan’s Marubeni and IHI to export ammonia to Japan. Woodside is aiming to take a final investment decision for H2TAS in 2023. Construction and commissioning activities are expected to take around 24 months. In October, Woodside Petroleum unveiled plans to establish an export-oriented hydrogen and ammonia production facility in southern metropolitan Perth.

