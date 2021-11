Alison Tierney, GVP EMEA at Snowflake, discusses the shared responsibility that the tech sector has in breaking down diversity barriers. Diversity in the tech industry has received a great deal of interest over the past few years, but not always for the right reasons. The tech sector is expanding almost three times faster than the rest of the UK economy, and it’s worth nearly £184 billion. However, despite its growth, diversity remains a key challenge. Tech Nation’s recent research found that only 19% of all people working in tech in the UK are female, and the proportion of men and women being appointed directors of tech companies has remained almost exactly the same since 2000, with women only making up 22% of them.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO