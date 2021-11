By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday, authorities said. State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 87th Street at about 12:13 a.m. to find two people dead, according to Illinois State Police. All southbound lanes near the scene were closed for the investigation and reopened at about 2:49 a.m. State police didn’t have any other information early Saturday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO