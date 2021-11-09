CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

There’s Only One Way To Legally Honk Your Horn In Michigan

By Mark Frankhouse
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're getting close to winter, so if you haven't had a need to honk your horn at someone, the dusk is gonna come off of those horns pretty soon. Winter driving in Michigan is always treacherous, and even in Kalamazoo it can get a bit crazy as well. That's why it's...

