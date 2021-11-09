CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The number of US electric vehicles grows from 16K to 2 million in 10 years

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the US produced almost four times as much clean electricity from solar and wind as in 2011, according to a new report from Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group. US EV and clean energy growth. The report, “Renewables on the Rise 2021: The rapid...

electrek.co

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Oklahoma State
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Middletown Press

There will be jobs in the electric vehicle economy

There is growing fear these days that the move to electric vehicles spells certain doom for a lot of low-skilled factory work. It mostly comes from the prediction, proffered by Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess two years ago, that EVs will require 30% less labor than gasoline burners. He's not alone, either.
JOBS
electrek.co

Belgian, Italian firms land $1.1B contract for the largest US offshore wind farm

A consortium of Belgian dredging company Deme Group and Italian cable manufacturer Prysmian Group has been awarded a $1.1 billion contract by Dominion Energy Virginia to help build what will be the largest offshore wind farm in the US, the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project. Prysmian in particular has...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Wind Energy#Frontier Group#American
electrek.co

Geely looks to emulate Rivian with new premium electric pickup brand

Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely is reportedly spinning off a pickup truck business from its commercial EV division. Geely is working to release an all-electric pickup in the second half of next year that may very well someday compete against nascent US automaker Rivian. Geely Holdings Corp. Inc is the largest...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
electrek.co

What happens now to EV and clean energy momentum in Virginia?

On November 2, Republicans won elections in Virginia for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and the GOP has likely just squeaked past Democrats to take control of the House of Delegates. Does that mean that the majority of Virginians align with the Republican Party’s disinterest in transitioning to clean energy and electric vehicles?
VIRGINIA STATE
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin to receive millions for electric vehicle infrastructure

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s promise to build out a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles could come to fruition soon. On Monday, he’s scheduled to sign a $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that includes several billion dollars for electric vehicles. That means Wisconsin’s efforts to make the roads greener will soon see a significant injection of federal funds. Environmental groups say it’ll be invaluable.
WISCONSIN STATE
Green Car Reports

Report: Electric US military vehicle might be based off GMC Hummer EV

The GMC Hummer EV could form the basis for a United States military vehicle, the head of General Motors Defense said in an interview with CNBC published Thursday. General Motors plans to build prototypes of the Hummer EV-based military vehicle, dubbed "electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle" (eLRV) in 2022 for evaluation by the U.S. Army, GM Defense president Steve DuMont said in an interview at the automaker's Warren, Michigan, Tech Center.
MILITARY
WOOD TV8

Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are looking to give U.S. automakers with union employees the inside track on the burgeoning electric vehicle market, triggering vocal opposition from foreign trade partners and Republicans who worry that manufacturers in their home states will be placed at a competitive disadvantage.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy