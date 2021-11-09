CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Power of the Dog’ Audio Team Shares Process, Insights

The buzz surrounding The Power of the Dog, director Jane Campion’s period piece set in the West, has been huge and...

Vulture

The Power of the Dog Trailer: More Like the Power of Kirsten Dunst

“He’s just a man,” Kirsten Dunst whispers in the trailer for The Power of the Dog. “Only another man.” When Benedict Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank, a cunning rancher more dangerous than he lets on, cruelly drives Dunst’s Rose and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), to tears, she needs the comfort just as much. Enter his rich brother, George (Jesse Plemons, Dunst’s real-life pardner), who secretly marries the widow, unfortunately bringing Phil even closer. Set in 1925 Montana, the trailer suffocates with anxiety even on the open plains. Phil’s mind games start with whistling a tune he knows Rose can no longer play. (No, that’s not the Jurassic Park theme song he’s attempting to compose.) Then his mockery of Peter appears to turn to mentorship. But from the way Rose yells after them as they ride off, it seems her mother’s intuition is saying something else. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Jane Campion in her first feature film in more than a decade, the movie is adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name and marks Campion’s first time working with a lead who suffers from being a m-m-man. At least there’s Kirsten Dunst’s palpable female energy from years of working with Sofia Coppola. Watch The Power of the Dog in select theaters November 13 or on Netflix December 1, and manifest more firsts for it: an Oscar nomination for Dunst and a Best Director win for Campion.
UV Cavalier Daily

'The Power of the Dog' at the Virginia Film Festival

“The Power of the Dog” played at the Paramount Oct. 30 as part of the Virginia Film Festival and is set to be released in the United States Nov. 17. An opening shot displays cows and horses without a human in sight. Director Jane Campion imbues animals with a darkly divine aura by way of long, slow close-ups featuring horses’ and cows’ faces and their searching eyes. The film progresses slowly and sensually, taking care to develop characters and their movements in the spaces they inhabit. Within the uniquely American cultural consciousness, no other genre seems to persist so strongly as the Western, from the lasting legacy of John Wayne to continuous revisionaries like “Django Unchained” or “Nomadland.”
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: “The Power Of The Dog”

The full trailer is out for Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog” for Netflix/See-Saw Films. The movie hits select cinemas in November and arrives on Netflix worldwide on December 1st. Campion adapted the film based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel. The story follows wealthy Montana brothers Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch)...
Columbia Daily Tribune

Robert Greene brings powerful 'Procession' to Missouri Theatre before Netflix run

"Together" might be the most important word in Robert Greene's vocabulary. The Columbia-based filmmaker's work hinges on collaboration. Greene's documentaries certainly involve a division of labor but, in a spiritual sense, there is no separating artists from subjects. There are only co-creators. So it's little surprise that in his latest...
Jane Campion
Variety

Netflix Is Expanding Its Appeal to Japanese Filmmakers, Says Sakamoto Kaata (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix aims to increase its appeal to Japanese filmmakers as the streaming giant engineers a pivot towards local production and feature movies, in particular. Theatrical releases of Netflix’ Japanese films are among the options. The company’s initiative was this week highlighted by the signing of iconic “Shoplifters” director Kore-eda Hirokazu to direct a big budget feature for the streamer as well as a series on which Kore-eda will be showrunner and co-director. Titles were not announced in either case. “We have only announced Kore-eda at the moment, but we are already developing things with a lot of great creators, legendary filmmakers and...
Variety

Disney Chief Says Studio Is Closely Watching How Family Films Play in Cinemas as It Plots Streaming Strategy

Even when COVID-19 finally, happily and at long last becomes a thing of the past, the distribution shifts it helped usher in across the movie business may be here to stay, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said on Wednesday. “We know that we’re in a time of flux,” Chapek told analysts on a conference call shortly after the company reported its quarterly results. “COVID will be in the rear-view mirror, God willing, [in 2022], but changing consumer behavior is a long-term change that is not going away.” With that in mind, Disney is “sticking with our plan of flexibility” when it...
wmagazine.com

The Power of the Dog

Despite being a generation-defining actress, Kirsten Dunst has never once been recognized by the Academy Awards. She doesn’t even have an Oscar nomination to her name. Though, the buzz in the film world is that she may just get her first for The Power of the Dog, the hotly-tipped Jane Campion-directed movie which released a fresh trailer today.
unmc.edu

Talk IT Thru: Zoom screen sharing and audio setting

Talk IT Thru is a video resource intended to increase technology literacy across the UNMC and Nebraska Medicine enterprise. The twice monthly video series will increase employee confidence in their abilities to perform work functions successfully by empowering them with technology tools and information for success. The videos are intended to be brief with supplemental resources provided to empower employees to take a "deeper dive" in learning about the topic.
mixonline.com

The Future of Retro: Mojave Audio Announces the MA-37

Hollywood, CA, November 1, 2021 — Boutique microphone manufacturer Mojave Audio have announced the latest addition to their family of best-in-class handmade microphones: the MA-37. A modern take on the classic Sony C-37a – a workhorse from the Golden Age of Hollywood recording favored by The Wrecking Crew, Leonard Bernstein, and Mel Blanc — the MA-37 is a high headroom large-diaphragm tube condenser that updates the original design with modern components and workmanship for a rich, natural sound that imparts a smooth musicality on any instrument or voice. As with all Mojave Audio microphones, the MA-37 is hand-built with the same detailed craftsmanship that have made them essential in studios around the world. The MA-37 is available now for $3499 MAP.
Variety

‘Paper & Glue’ Review: JR Delivers a Superfluous ‘Faces Places’ Companion Piece

French auteur Agnès Varda may be gone, but graffiti artist and photographer JR continues the work they collaborated on, and documented, in 2017’s “Faces Places,” creating large-scale installations in which impoverished and/or fragmented locales are plastered with images of their residents. “Paper & Glue” is an unofficial companion piece to JR and Varda’s prior non-fiction film, focusing exclusively on the former’s career, and while it certainly proves a similar celebration of art’s ability to give voice to the voiceless, and to build bridges between disparate individuals and classes, Given its outsized subject matter, a limited theatrical release makes aesthetic...
Variety

Imax Hires Former Netflix Executive Julie Fontaine to Lead Marketing

Imax has named veteran film executive Julie Fontaine as senior VP of marketing. In the newly created role, she will lead the company’s promotional efforts across movie theaters and streaming for upcoming blockbusters and prestige films. Fontaine, who recently worked at Netflix as VP of film publicity, will report directly to Imax chief marketing officer Denny Tu. “Julie is a game-changing leader with exceptional versatility, having spearheaded successful marketing and publicity campaigns across theatrical and streaming, for blockbuster movies and award-winning prestige films,” said Tu. “As Imax further expands its global content portfolio and diversifies its filmmaker partnerships, Julie’s expertise will help...
Variety

‘A Different Ballgame’: Streamers Shake Up the Oscar Documentary Race

Less than a decade ago the campaign to win an Academy Award for feature documentary did not include billboards on Sunset Boulevard, six-figure one-page ads in the New York Times and incessant screenings at New York’s Crosby Hotel or Los Angeles’ Four Seasons followed by free food and cocktails for Academy documentary branch members. Nowadays it’s customary. While the docu Oscar race has never been a completely level playing field, all the money and attention being thrown at documentaries these days has made garnering a little gold man for nonfiction a big business. And although there are policies in place within...
The Hollywood Reporter

Veteran Movie Marketing-Publicity Exec Julie Fontaine Joins Imax

Imax Corp. has tapped veteran studio executive Julie Fontaine to serve in the newly created role of senior vp of marketing for the large-format exhibitor. She’ll oversee marketing campaigns and creative materials for Imax’s domestic and international slate, as well as overall product and marketing strategy for the worldwide theater network. Fontaine will also work closely with the studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners (the large-format exhibitor is a favorite landing pad for directors). Imax says Fontaine’s more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity strengthens its efforts to bring a more a more diverse slate of content to global...
Variety

Disney Shares First Looks at ‘Tiana,’ ‘Zootopia+’ and ‘Cars on the Road’ Shows

Princess Tiana, Disney’s first African American princess, is back for a new musical adventure, along with the animal citizens of Zootopia and Lightning McQueen and Mater from “Cars.” As part of the Disney Plus Day celebration, the streamer debuted concept art for the upcoming shows, which were announced last year, as part of Disney’s plan to create original series based on its popular animated films. #Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New...
guitar.com

Mask Audio Electronics and Collector//Emitter team up for the Cascader fuzz

Mask Audio Electronics and Collector//Emitter have teamed up for their second collaborative pedal, the Cascader fuzz. The pedal follows Part Garden, a fuzz pedal the two released in late 2019. It’s a revisiting of the early stages of that pedal’s design, and as its name implies, is based around cascading one fuzz into another.
guitar.com

Two Notes Audio Engineering teams up with Laney for virtual cabinet collection

Two Notes has teamed up with amplifier brand Laney to create a new set of virtual cabinets. The new Laney DynIR range of virtual cabinets was recorded at HopePole studio, Manchester, UK. The range encompasses 10 Laney guitar cabinets, with 1x12s, 2x12s and 4x12s all on offer with a range of speakers and cabinet constructions. There are also five bass cabinets, all from Laney’s DigBeth range, encompassing 2x12s, 4x10s and an 8×10. The cabinets can be purchased individually or as a set.
AOL Corp

Why Netflix's new Black-led Western 'The Harder They Fall' isn't necessarily a home run for diversity: Indigenous 'erasure'

“While the events of this story are fictional…These. People. Existed.”. This declaration is seen in the first few seconds of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall — a gun-toting, heist-heavy cowboy movie from Jeymes Samuel that introduces the masses to several Black figures from the Old West, led by a star-studded, all-Black primary cast including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Zazie Beetz.
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Jane Campion Teams Up with Kirsten Dunst in Oscar Contender “The Power of the Dog”

Kirsten Dunst finds herself struggling to protect her son and husband from the cruelty of her brother-in-law in “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s first feature in over a decade. Set in 1920s Montana, the Netflix Western sees a family cattle ranch becoming the site of psychological warfare and escalating drama. When Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a local widow, marries George (Jesse Plemons), his brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) doesn’t welcome her into the family with open arms. A new trailer for the awards contender shows the magnetic bully taking a special interest in terrorizing her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), destroying the teen’s art and risking his life for the sake of humiliating him.
mixonline.com

AES Announces Immersive Audio Academy 3 Event Series for November 9

— AES Immersive Audio Academy series brings together leading minds for exploration into technologies, workflows, distribution and more — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues to break new ground in promoting the art and science in all fields of audio engineering with the announcement of its next-in-series Immersive Audio Academy events, taking place November 9, 2021. This third edition of the Immersive Audio Academy series will host a production workflow Masterclass, workshops, immersive mixing demonstrations, partner presentations, networking opportunities and more. Registration is open to anyone interested in becoming more involved with immersive audio, and costs only $49 for AES Members ($99 for non-members). Registration, the preliminary schedule and presenter information is available here. AES Immersive Audio Academy 3 Sponsors include Gold Partners, 360 Reality Audio, Fraunhofer and Genelec, and Bronze Partner New Audio Technology.
