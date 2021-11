Dorit Kemsley has opened up about her terrifying home invasion last month. "I’m trying to put one foot in front of the other," the reality star told Extra. As previously reported by OK!, the designer's Encino home in Los Angeles was broken into at around 10:50 p.m. on October 27. The 45-year-old was said to have been held at gunpoint during the robbery. The Los Angeles Police Department released footage of the break-in earlier this week in the hopes that the three suspects will be identified.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO