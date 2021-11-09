CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At 17 Pounds, ‘Doug’ the Ugly Potato Could Be the World’s Biggest Spud

By Corryn Wetzel
Smithonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden near Hamilton, New Zealand, when they found something unusual beneath the soil’s surface. As the couple began excavating the object, they were surprised by its size. When Colin tasted a piece, he realized it was a giant potato. “We couldn’t believe...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

