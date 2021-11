After the pandemic short-circuited a planned March 2020 pre-sales launch, the developers of the world’s first Diesel-branded condo project, in Miami, are now moving forward. Diesel and its partner, Bel Invest, an international development firm based in Vicenza, Italy, are launching sales for the 159-unit Wynwood Diesel Condominium at 148 Northwest 28th Street, according to an announcement. The partnership tapped One Sotheby’s International Realty as the eight-story project’s exclusive brokerage. The project would also be Bel Invest’s first development in the U.S.

