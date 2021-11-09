China 2022: Strict COVID-19 protocols for Olympians, 1 athlete calls for boycott

Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan's non-nuclear position. While legal,...
MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - It would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to join the United States should Washington take action to defend Taiwan, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States and its allies would take unspecified...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported. In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said...
With “the majority” of its Vietnamese factories not in the South, Covid closures hit Skechers to “a more limited degree,” its CFO said.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Nexstar has put together a team of reporters and photojournalists from across the country to cover the winter games in Beijing and bring you stories from inside the Olympic bubble. A number of these faces will be familiar from the Tokyo Olympics — but we also have a few new additions.
BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China reported on Friday the first COVID-19 cases among foreign athletes at preparatory events for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Games, as stringent measures being put in place to control any outbreaks are put to the test. Two lugers of the same nationality tested positive,...
DENVER (AP) — Making an Olympic team is hard enough. This winter, those who earn their spots on the U.S. squad might find it takes even more work to get to Beijing. Among the slow trickle of information coming out of China in advance of February’s Olympics was news that, with virtually no flights operating between North America and China, Olympians very well might have to get to Beijing through a still-undetermined set of connecting flights that could more than double their travel time.
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Dong Mingzhu, known as China's "iron lady," said she's training an intern to become just like her. Chinese social media has been buzzing about the 22-year-old, who Dong promoted to secretary recently. Meng Yutong, a young university graduate who majored in Spanish, responded to the media attention by saying she's...
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government is requiring children to get tested for COVID-19 as part of efforts to curtail a recent steep rise in cases. All elementary and high schools are required to test the country’s 1.4 million students in two waves on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, Education Minister Robert Plaga said.
Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
New concerns are being raised about side effects from the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus. Swedish health officials have now decided that a moratorium on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 will be extended indefinitely, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. The pause on the Moderna shots had been scheduled to end on Dec. 1.
In a TikTok video that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Dr. Carrie Madej outlined the ingredients for a bath she said will “detox the vaxx” for people who have given into Covid-19 vaccine mandates. The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached...
When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
PARIS — When Vice President Kamala Harris toured an American military cemetery outside Paris this week, she stopped at the grave of a woman from Oakland, California, who had served as a switchboard operator during World War I. Harris’ guide said such women, known as “Hello Girls,” were adept at...
A CEO said wearing caps during meetings helped her 700 staff stay connected while working from home. "Every single employee shows up" with a hat for meetings, Lisa Utzschneider, of Integral Ad Science, told the BBC. "We show up with our hats on for one another, we are one team,"...
Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
Comments / 0