Public Health

China 2022: Strict COVID-19 protocols for Olympians, 1 athlete calls for boycott

 3 days ago

China’s Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported. In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said...
Skechers Sidesteps Worst of Vietnam Shutdowns, China Boycott

With “the majority” of its Vietnamese factories not in the South, Covid closures hit Skechers to “a more limited degree,” its CFO said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Travel trouble: US Olympians face uncertain road to Beijing

DENVER (AP) — Making an Olympic team is hard enough. This winter, those who earn their spots on the U.S. squad might find it takes even more work to get to Beijing. Among the slow trickle of information coming out of China in advance of February’s Olympics was news that, with virtually no flights operating between North America and China, Olympians very well might have to get to Beijing through a still-undetermined set of connecting flights that could more than double their travel time.
Beijing, CN
Tokyo, JP
China
1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
One of the top businesswomen in China, who's called China's 'iron lady' and says she's never taken a day of vacation, hinted at making a 22-year-old intern her successor

Dong Mingzhu, known as China's "iron lady," said she's training an intern to become just like her. Chinese social media has been buzzing about the 22-year-old, who Dong promoted to secretary recently. Meng Yutong, a young university graduate who majored in Spanish, responded to the media attention by saying she's...
All Czech students to be tested to curb surge in virus cases

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government is requiring children to get tested for COVID-19 as part of efforts to curtail a recent steep rise in cases. All elementary and high schools are required to test the country’s 1.4 million students in two waves on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, Education Minister Robert Plaga said.
If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
Ending the Korean War could be Biden's biggest mistake yet

Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
