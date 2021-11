It is a parent's most important job, to protect their children. We know there are the threats we expect but there are alos and the ones we never see coming. Christine Naman, like many other parents, didn't know about her daughter Natalie's drug addiction until she was in the thick of it. An addiction that began at age 12. We talked to them about their gut wrenching fight to get Natalie sober, their new book that explains the signs to look out for, and how this nightmare brought them closer together.

