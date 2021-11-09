News brief: Jan. 6 subpoenas, Supreme Court preview, India’s climate challenge

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a climate-change case that could handcuff President Biden’s initiatives to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Despite objections from the Biden administration, the nation’s highest court sided with a coalition of 19 Republican-led states and the coal industry, by agreeing Friday to consider a climate change case that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to curtail the emissions – which would be a huge blow to the president’s campaign promise to take on climate change.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO