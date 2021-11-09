News brief: Jan. 6 subpoenas, Supreme Court preview, India’s climate challenge

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
