CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

News brief: Jan. 6 subpoenas, Supreme Court preview, India’s climate challenge

By Steve Inskeep, Rachel Martin
WAMU
 4 days ago

The Jan. 6 House panel issues more...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Start your day here: India's climate change emergency; Pete Buttigieg's infrastructure tour; Puerto Rico and religious rights at the Supreme Court

Catastrophic weather in India: Erratic rains. Deadly floods. Toxic smog. The country's rapid development has left it with a host of environmental challenges — made worse by climate change. Spending new infrastructure funds: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NPR that the newly approved package includes plans to "reconnect communities that...
ENVIRONMENT
PLANetizen

Supreme Court To Hear Challenge to EPA Powers

As President Biden heads to the international climate summit in Glasgow this week, the U.S. Supreme Court has announced plans to hear appeals that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate emissions, reports Greg Stohr. "The conservative-controlled court will review a federal appeals court decision that critics say...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Supreme Court to hear climate change, immigration cases

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a climate-change case that could handcuff President Biden’s initiatives to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Despite objections from the Biden administration, the nation’s highest court sided with a coalition of 19 Republican-led states and the coal industry, by agreeing Friday to consider a climate change case that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to curtail the emissions – which would be a huge blow to the president’s campaign promise to take on climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAMU

U.S. and China announce surprise climate agreement at COP26 summit

The United States and China — the world’s top two greenhouse gas-emitting countries, which together account for about 40% of the world’s annual carbon output — announced Wednesday they have agreed to cooperate on limiting emissions to address the global climate crisis. The agreement, announced at the United Nations COP26...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Climate#House#The Supreme Court
eenews.net

What the Supreme Court’s move means for EPA climate rules

The Supreme Court may be poised to put new guardrails on the Biden administration’s climate agenda after justices agreed last week to consider the extent of EPA’s authority to regulate carbon emissions. The court sent shock waves through the legal world when it agreed Friday to consider a consolidated challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Monday briefing: A new look into the Capitol attack, Supreme Court’s abortion law hearing, Virginia election, World Series and more

1The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol wasn’t a spontaneous act. Red flags were everywhere, but law enforcement officials failed to respond with urgency, a new Post investigation found. Who raised the alarm? Local officials, FBI informants, social media companies, former national security officials, researchers, lawmakers and tipsters. The FBI...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
setexasrecord.com

Fifth Circuit: OSHA COVID-19 mandate on jabs, tests and masks violates the ‘safeguards of our collective liberty’

NEW ORLEANS - A recent OSHA mandate requiring employees of covered employers to undergo COVID-19 vaccination or take weekly COVID-19 tests and wear a mask “violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty,” according to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Back in June 2020, OSHA determined an emergency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS
naval-technology.com

Quad efforts that keep the Chinese Navy awake at night

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy