New York City, NY

J.P. Morgan Hosts First Virtual Investing Forum For Black And Latina Women

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is hosting its inaugural investing event for Black, Latina and Hispanic women and their allies to share intimate stories and lessons about money, growing their business and investing to build long-term wealth. Social media influencers and celebrities will participate in panels and workshops providing...

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

