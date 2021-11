Ethereum price analysis is giving bullish hints today. Bulls are on the march to raise the bar higher than the last ATH $4674. The nearest support for ETH is found at $4423. The Ethereum price analysis reveals the Queen crypto is in a bullish mood today, as the price has risen to $4599 today, just below the previous all-time high of $4674. After correcting on 4th and 5th October, Ethereum is bullish from yesterday and has toned out the corrective loss, aiming for a new all-time high, but bulls show signs of exhaustion before reaching the ATH.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO