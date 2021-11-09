Steelers' Benny Snell: Limited work against Bears

Outkick founder Clay Travis obliterated NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday for comparing the NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery in his new Netflix special. Kaepernick released "Colin in Black & White" which explored the former NFL star’s life from high school to the events that supposedly led...
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
The Green Bay Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in time for this Sundays’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and stirred up quite the controversy in doing so. Regardless of that previous situation, he is likely for him to return by Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers is a name to reckon with in the world of American Football. The man has been a major part of the Green Bay Packers’ line-up and his absence is really hurting his franchise. Green Bay was having a terrific run in the beginning until their winning streak came to an end against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have now won four games in a row. Here are my biggest takeaways from their Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears. It happened. For the first time since becoming the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin was able to defeat the Chicago Bears — a team he was 0-3 against prior to this past Monday Night Football matchup in Week 9.
There were some good lines to exploit in Week 8, and we crushed it with our picks and predictions against the spread. You know that means everything only gets a lot harder for the Week 9 schedule of games. Las Vegas has a done great job of trying to trip...
Ryan Tannehill has been extremely durable for the Titans over the past two seasons. That’s why fans were surprised when they heard he wasn’t at practice this Friday afternoon. ESPN’s Turron Davenport was first to report that Tannehill was not spotted at practice on Friday. Of course, the timing of...
New England Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich is set to return from injured reserve, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Winovich left the team’s Week 6 contest against Dallas with a hamstring injury and has not played since. Winovich was a major part of the Patriots defense in 2020, recording 48 total...
The San Francisco 49ers have struggled to get anything going offensively this season and currently stand at 3-5. On the field, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled while Brandon Aiyuk faced a lot of struggles to live up to the hype from last season. The return of wide receiver George Kittle certainly helped and the team does seem to be trending in the right direction even if their record isn’t.
BOSTON (CBS) — Monday Night Football was a big of a mess for the NFL this week. While the league is always happy to welcome any and every kind of controversy, the large majority of fans are left with a negative feeling toward the NFL after a taunting penalty played a major role in the outcome of the Steelers’ 29-27 win over the Bears.
As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
The trade deadline has come and gone and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans. Despite the rumors, it always seemed insane to think that a team would actually trade for Watson considering his extensive legal troubles. Yet many, including Jay Glazer, insist that the Miami Dolphins...
And the Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5) are each trending in opposite directions this season. The Bears lost their third game in a row on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (+3) , 33 to 22, and they are now three and five this year. The Steelers just knocked off the Cleveland...
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield's back in the saddle — and huddle. The Browns' quarterback will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, returning after missing one game because of an injured left shoulder that will require management for the rest of this season. Mayfield, who has a torn labrum and...
Pittsburgh Steelers fans won't get to watch ESPN's ManningCast in Week 9 when the Chicago Bears head to Heinz Field on Monday night. The Peyton and Eli Manning telecast of Monday Night Football has quickly turned into must-watch television, but even if you're television booth is on your couch, you need a break sometimes.
Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Bears from Heinz Field!. TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh on WTAE-TV and nationally on ESPN. Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.
