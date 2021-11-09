CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' James Washington: Tops 50 yards from scrimmage

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Washington hauled in one of three receptions for 42 yards while recording two carries for 13...

www.cbssports.com

Related
Yardbarker

Studs And Duds From the Browns’ Loss To The Steelers

Well, if Kevin Stefanski was looking for a team effort from his Cleveland Browns offense, he got it. The entire unit underwhelmed against an admittedly stout Steelers defense. And penalties and drops were distributed among almost all of the starters. Despite a chance to gain an advantage with a division...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways from the Steelers trading Melvin Ingram

A week ago it felt like a forgone conclusion the Pittsburgh Steelers would be trading away disgruntled outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline it actually happened. Pittsburgh sent Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Now that we’ve had some time to ponder this deal, here are some takeaways.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers in Attendance for Top College Quarterback Showdown

Pittsburgh Steelers scouts are in-house for college football's Ole Miss versus Liberty matchup featuring two of the 2022 NFL Draft's top quarterbacks. The showdown is between Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Liberty passer Malik Willis. Both players are expected to be first round picks in next year's draft. ESPN...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Kalen Ballage: Totals two yards against Chicago

Ballage secured his lone target for two yards in Monday's 29-27 win over the Bears. Ballage's seven offensive snaps Monday ranked second among the Steelers' running backs, but he failed to have a significant impact. None of Pittsburgh's backup running backs have managed to carve out meaningful production behind lead back Najee Harris to begin the year.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Bears to Make Glassport Native Jesse James Captain against Steelers

The Chicago Bears will make a familiar face to Steelers fans one of their team captains for Monday night. Tight end Jesse James, a Glassport native and South Allegheny and Penn State alum, will serve as one of Chicago’s captain for when the Bears come visit the Steelers on Monday Night Football.
NFL
ridgwayrecord.com

Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night. Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Expecting Unexpected from 0-8 Lions

There were three successful onside kick recoveries in the entire NFL in 2020. The Detroit Lions already have two in 2021, and one of them came as a surprise. The Lions also have two successful fake punts on the season, making them one of the most dangerous. It’s rare to...
NFL
More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
On3.com

Packers update status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Seahawks showdown

The Green Bay Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in time for this Sundays’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and stirred up quite the controversy in doing so. Regardless of that previous situation, he is likely for him to return by Sunday.
NFL
247Sports

Keionte Scott, nation's top-ranked JUCO corner, names top five

Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Can Najee Harris be the Steelers’ first 1,000 yard rusher since 2017?

It’s been a long time since Le’Veon Bell put up 1,291 rushing yards back in the 2017 season. In the three following seasons James Conner was the lead back but could only muster a 973 yard year in 2018. The fact of the matter is the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had a 1,000 yard rusher in quite some time, and for a franchise built on a tough run game, that isn't good enough. Enter Najee Harris, the Steelers’ 2021 first round pick. Harris burst onto the scene and was the Steelers lead back from the first snap of mini camp. The uber talented back was given the reigns of the offense and the team hasn't looked back since.
NFL

