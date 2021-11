Claypool caught four of five targets for 45 yards and had two carries for 16 yards during Sunday's 15-10 win at Cleveland. Claypool had only two catches for 17 yards on seven targets in Week 6, but he showed a better rapport with QB Ben Roethlisberger coming out of the bye week. Still, it was another modest showing for the young wideout, who hasn't been a significant factor in the passing game since catching five passes for 130 yards and a score in Week 5. Claypool will attempt to bounce back next weekend versus Chicago.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO