Chase Bank to close one branch as it opens another in east Orange County

The Albuquerque expansion is part of Chase's $20 billion, five-year plan announced in 2018 to add 400 branches and expand into 15 to 20 new markets. Chase estimates the plan will employ 3,000 people across the company.
Citi has rolled out a flagship branch at its global headquarters in New York City with new features to customize transactions and offer more specialized service, according to a press release. “Our customers and the communities that we serve are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why...
Guaranty Bank has purchased a former Chase branch at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue. The New Roads-based bank bought the property at 7474 Florida for $837,500 in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Cade Bogan of Beau Box...
State Bank President and CEO Michael Baker, with scissors, cuts the ribbon Oct. 28 to celebrate the opening of the new State Bank in Carmel at 4775 E. 126th St. The branch is the bank’s first in Hamilton County. (Photo courtesy of OneZone) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F)...
Neighborhood and civic leaders gathered on a cold, rainy afternoon today to celebrate the opening of a JPMorgan Chase & Co. branch on Beatties Ford Road. Join the three North Carolina Business Journals for a statewide luncheon as we hear from local leaders discussing the business climate in the state.
A former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane has been sold for nearly $1.3 million to a local investor that plans to lease the property to Sherwin-Williams. SW-Siegen LLC bought the building at 8751 Siegen in a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Ashley...
The bank previously filed in July for another branch closure there, as well. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company recently announced the opening of a new full-service branch office at 3025 Route 50 in the Wilton Square shopping plaza (near Target), just off Exit 15 of the Northway. With over 3,000 square feet of office space, the office will...
The lone Regions Bank branch, at 126 S. Third St., in Terre Haute will close in February. "Regions consistently reviews its branch network and digital banking services to ensure we are investing our resources where customers use them most. Recently, we evaluated several factors impacting local branches, including customer traffic, volume, demand and more," said Kim Borges, vice president and market specialist for the bank.
PITTSBURGH — Huntington Bancshares Inc. is one of the few financial institutions not cutting branches in Pittsburgh per se, but it will consolidate three in the region in early 2022. Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN) confirmed on Tuesday that it is closing two Beaver County branches and a branch in Lawrence County in...
With the rise of online banking over the past decade, financial institutions have downsized their brick-and-mortar footprints, closing branches, leaving a trail of available real estate in their wake. Wisconsin today has about 22%, or…
Even clouds and light rain couldn’t dampen the cheer of city officials, residents, and community leaders who gathered Thursday inside a large tent on Beatties Ford Road to celebrate the opening of Chase Bank’s newest branch. “This is community-building at it’s best,” declared an exuberant Malcolm Graham, who represents the...
A Clayton firm buys — and ultimately runs — independent vet clinics, which seek partners as they struggle to complete administrative tasks alone. Here's why the $150 million company sees much more room for growth. 40 Under 40 Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Join us as we honor the 2021...
REI Nation, a Memphis-based real estate investment firm, closed a $16 million funding round — $1 million above its goal for the quarter. The firm, which specializes in single-family investment properties, was formerly known as Memphis Invest. It was founded by Kent and Sherry Clothier and today employs 120 people and manages over 7,000 properties in 12 markets throughout the South and Midwest.
The project will have indoor and outdoor dining space. It’s time to celebrate the best in South Florida real estate. Join us for an awards program where we'll share the highlights of each category and announce the winners!
Comments / 0