UpWest Activewear: My 9 Favorite Workout Outfits

To be fully transparent, I have a strong dislike for sunglasses. I won't use the H*** word, but I can't stand how much I 1) spend on shades and 2) lose them. If I buy inexpensive sunglasses, they break, and if I buy expensive sunnies, they're lost in a week (my own doing, I know, but I can never win!). I've worn every pair of shades under the sun — pun intended — from Ray-Bans to Target to Warby Parker and more, but what's blown me away the most? Yesglasses. Fairly new to the lens market, the US-based brand popped up a mere four years ago and just recently caught my eye. While I'm not obsessed with the looks of its packaging, I will say the quality is unbeatable and the price is that sweet spot of not-too-expensive-not-too-cheap-they-break — ya feel me?

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO