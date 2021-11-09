Feud Finally Finished? Kanye Shares Video Alongside J Prince Inviting Drake To A Joint Concert–‘Time To Put It To Rest’

Kanye West shares a video alongside J Prince to read a statement off his phone, calling for the end of his feud with Drake and inviting the Toronto legend to join him in concert to support the release of Larry Hoover.

Source: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc / Getty

For years now, Drake and Kanye West have been involved in an ongoing beef that’s almost turned into a Cold War. When Drake was rolling out his 2018 album Scorpion, his plans were derailed when Pusha-T decided to reveal Drake’s son to the world before he could do so himself. This is when the beef reached critical levels and while Kanye continuously said that he didn’t tell Pusha about Drake’s son, Drake shared on LeBron James’ show The Shop that he thinks Mr. West was definitely involved.

Recently, their beef heated up once more when Kanye West, out of nowhere, announced listening events in Atlanta, Georgia for his new album DONDA right during the window of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy release. While Ye was reportedly looking to stifle Drake’s release, he dropped a few weeks ahead of the Toronto native, complete with shots at him on his project.

Now, it seems like Ye wants to put that beef behind him and is asking Drake to “share the biggest albums of the year” on stage in Los Angeles. He posted a video alongside J Prince inviting Drake to join him on December 7th for the concert. The goal of the concert is to help free Larry Hoover, co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang, a cause that Ye has been passionate about for years.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake,” West said in the video. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

You can watch his video below, but the real question is…do we think Drake will accept the offer?