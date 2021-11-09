CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Floor Vote on Redistricting Maps

Lake Geneva Regional News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the state Senate voted 21-12 along party lines to sign off on GOP-authored maps that would likely strengthen Republican majorities in both houses of the Legislature over the coming decade....

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Georgia House redistricting map clears Senate committee

(The Center Square) – A Georgia Senate panel on Thursday approved a new legislative map for state House representative districts. The Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee's 8-4 vote in favor puts the map one step closer to becoming law. It cleared the House, 99-79, in a straight party line vote Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Joint Legislative Audit Committee on 2020 Election LAB Report

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe jousted with GOP lawmakers as she urged corrections to a critical LAB report on the 2020 election. Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said he was taken aback by what he called Wolfe's attack on the Legislative Audit Bureau since the report was released last month, saying he'd never seen an agency head take that approach toward the nonpartisan agency. During Wolfe's testimony before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Born said the issues she raised about the report were minor. "I don't see here there are major problems with this audit. I don't see the errors that you were citing. It seems to be very minor interpretations of things for the most part," Born said. Wolfe countered errors in the report have been cited by those "trying to undermine the credibility of our democracy." She noted the LAB didn't share a draft of the report with the commission ahead of time, saying it would've allowed the agency to fix the errors. The LAB said it didn't share the report to protect the confidentiality of the details before its public release. "I'm taken aback that folks are so taken aback that I'm appalled to question that," Wolfe said, noting other agencies have been given the opportunity to provide input on audits before they're released.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

State Senate Will Vote on GOP Legislative Maps

The Wisconsin Senate will vote Monday on the new political maps drawn by GOP lawmakers that could cement Republican’ majorities in the Legislature for the next decade. The new maps of legislative districts, which passed a state Senate panel on 3-2 party line votes Thursday, would largely lock in a Republican gerrymander that GOP lawmakers drew in 2011, adjusting it as little as possible to reflect the population changes measured by the U.S. Census. They’d also make it easier for Republicans to pick up six out of eight of Wisconsin’s congressional seats, up from the five they hold currently.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSJM

Redistricting Panel Advances Congressional, Senate Maps

From the Associated Press — Michigan’s redistricting commission has overwhelmingly voted to advance proposed congressional and state Senate maps to the final stage of the process, approving lines that would be fairer to Democrats than those drawn by Republican lawmakers in the last two decades. It’s the first time the panel has submitted plans for a closing 45-day comment period. It’s unclear if.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Lake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee on Gableman's 2020 Election Report

On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections held an informational hearing on Gableman's 2020 election report. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman claimed "powerful forces" had aligned against his office and the people of Wisconsin as he reviews the 2020 election specifically knocking the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Gov. Evers, and Attorney General Josh Kaul. At the outset of his presentation, Gableman cited poll numbers that suggested a lack of confidence in the results of the 2020 election. Once lawmakers began asking questions Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) had several tense exchanges with Gableman. At one point, Rep. Spreitzer said the former justice is "frankly one of the people undermining voter confidence." "That's ridiculous," Gableman said and then challenged Spreitzer why he hadn't called his office, asking why he wasn't more interested in finding out what happened with the 2020 election.
ELECTIONS
Lake Geneva Regional News

Democrats split on commission's maps as GOP proposal heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who will veto

Proposed decennial political boundaries that have been praised as “fair maps” by Gov. Tony Evers came under fire by several Democratic lawmakers Thursday who said the proposal would diminish Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature. The Assembly voted 60-38 along party lines to send GOP-drawn congressional and legislative district...
ELECTIONS
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Senate passes vote on congressional map

SALT LAKE CITY — The controversial congressional redistricting map gets final approval from lawmakers despite heavy opposition from Senate Democrats. Critics of the new map say it unfairly splits Salt Lake County, diluting their votes. The map being discussed was passed by the House Tuesday night, and opponents say it...
UTAH STATE
Derrick

GOP tinkers with Georgia House map, sets vote on Senate map

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans continued tinkering with a proposed map for Georgia's state House on Monday even as they set up a state Senate map for a Tuesday vote. The new map rolled out by House Republicans would change more than 20 metro Atlanta districts, and alter some in GOP-friendly northern suburbs to make two districts more securely Republican and one more securely Democratic.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Devin Lemahieu
wisconsinexaminer.com

GOP voting maps passed by Senate committee

The Wisconsin Senate Committee on Government Operations advanced the Legislature’s proposed voting maps Thursday, voting 3-2 along party lines to pass the bills out of committee. The bills, SB-621 and SB-622, which draw new legislative districts and Congressional districts, respectively, were the subject of a heated day-long public hearing last week. All of the testimony at that hearing, with the exception of the presentation of the maps by Republican legislative leaders, was in opposition to the Republican proposal, which largely maintains the districts drawn in the 2011 voting maps. Experts and members of the public denounced those maps as gerrymandered to give Republicans an unfair advantage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
aldailynews.com

Special session continues: Maps move to House, Senate floors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama lawmakers continue their special session today as the House and Senate meet to take up redistricting maps advanced through committees Friday. The proposed maps for Congress, state school board and state legislature remained unchanged in committees and passed on party line votes. The House will take up its own map, along with the state’s congressional districts. The Senate will take up its map and the state school board districts.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Redistricting#Wispolitics Com#The State Senate#Gop#Assembly#Republicans#Dems#D Mason#The People S Maps
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
TIME

Biden Isn't Making Things Easy for Two of His Potential Successors

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Thirteen years ago, Barack Obama deployed some of his cold-eyed analysis when it came time to pick a running mate. He wanted to find a partner who was part of the political establishment as the nation got used to the idea of a young newcomer to Washington and the first Black nominee of a major party. He wanted a governing partner, of course, and a reliable mind to challenge his assumptions and occasional hubris. A few more miles on the road wouldn’t hurt either.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
MSNBC

Why the White House openly mocked Trump's 'active imagination'

There was a strange moment in early August when former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seemed to suggest that Donald Trump was still in a position of power and authority. In context, the North Carolina Republican appeared on a conservative media outlet and was asked about the former president's plans.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy