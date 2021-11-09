Missy Elliott honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that Britney Spears discovered her sister’s pregnancy in the press as she was banned from telling her.In an excerpt from her new memoir,Things I Should Have Said, seen by People, Jamie Lynn wrote that her father Jamie Spears did not respond well after learning in 2007 that she was pregnant at the age of 16.Jamie Lynn, who was at the time starring in Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, said that there was “a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved” when the news broke, adding: “The entire Spears team was already caught up...

